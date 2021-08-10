Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). MediWound also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,057. The company has a market cap of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

