Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $41.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the highest is $45.58 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $146.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.71 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.46 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. 9,758,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

