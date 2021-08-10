Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $18.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $74.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.99 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $49.64. 1,208,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,302,666. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

