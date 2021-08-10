Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,895 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $7,559,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMP opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

