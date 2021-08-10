Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

