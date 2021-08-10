Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,365. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $661.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

