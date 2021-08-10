Zacks: Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,632,000. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after buying an additional 2,323,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

