Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $228.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

