Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,229 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 79,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

