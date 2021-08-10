Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $134.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

