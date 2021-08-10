YF Link Price Reaches $117.67 on Top Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $378,462.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $117.67 or 0.00254214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00809224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039615 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

