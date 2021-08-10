YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. increased their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.32.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.