Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$8.20 Average PT from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

A number of research firms have commented on YRI. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

YRI stock opened at C$5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.55. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.05 and a one year high of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

