XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $84.54 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,684,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,915,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

