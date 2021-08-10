WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WW opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

