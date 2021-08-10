WT Wealth Management Lowers Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 71,002 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,863,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,381,000.

IPAY opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

