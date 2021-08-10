WT Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

