Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $358.13 or 0.00784331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $546.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00160440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,524.25 or 0.99701906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.38 or 0.06875501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,709,164 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

