WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPTIF traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 608,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

