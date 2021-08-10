WPP’s (WPP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WPP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.