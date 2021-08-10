Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

