Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 5,095 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Gimbel Daniel Scott boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,103,896 shares of company stock worth $161,088,842 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

