Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $296,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 430.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.12. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.