Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 93.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,236 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

