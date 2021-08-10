Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $198,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

