Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,234 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

