Witan Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:WTAN opened at GBX 247.16 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Witan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 45.03.
About Witan Investment Trust
Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.