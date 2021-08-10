Witan Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:WTAN opened at GBX 247.16 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Witan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 45.03.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.