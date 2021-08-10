WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 14,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $970.85 million, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.