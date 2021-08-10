Wingstop Inc. (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 3rd

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by 257.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

