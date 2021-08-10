WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 1,088,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

