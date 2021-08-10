Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 416,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 53,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

