Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.