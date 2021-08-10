Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

DGX stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

