Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,836,000 after buying an additional 321,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,373,000 after buying an additional 184,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.35.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

