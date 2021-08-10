WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,904. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

