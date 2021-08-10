Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

TSE:WTE opened at C$20.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9813524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.