Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WES stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on WES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

