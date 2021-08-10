Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
WES stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.
