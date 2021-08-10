Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,371,770 shares of company stock worth $809,414,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $361.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

