Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $2,400.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,170.38.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,964.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,877.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

