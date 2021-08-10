Wells Fargo & Company Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Equal Weight

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $66.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

