Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $28.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

The RealReal stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

