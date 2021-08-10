Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $13.63.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
