Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $205,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 207.5% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMQ opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

