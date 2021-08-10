Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntsman (HUN)

Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Huntsman had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/13/2021 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/11/2021 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, margins and volumes in the Advanced Materials unit are expected to remain under pressure due to weakness in aerospace. The company is also seeing pressure on ethylene amines volumes and margins. Costs associated with turnarounds are also likely to weigh on Polyurethanes margins.”

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 150,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntsman by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $52,453,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Huntsman by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

