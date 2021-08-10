Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Clorox (CLX)

The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months on soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed estimates and declined year over year. Results were impacted by a soft sales performance across three of the four segments. Reduced shipments from the prior year’s peak along with an unfavorable price mix mainly hurt sales. This along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs dented the bottom line and margins. Driven by these factors, Clorox issued a sluggish view for fiscal 2022. However, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. Management recently announced plans to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $154.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $176.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $153.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $192.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – The Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have gained pace in the past month owing to continued strong demand for its products due to the pandemic-related shift in trends. Also, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. The company provided a robust sales view for fiscal 2021 as it expects to gain from the persistence of strong demand for cleaning and disinfecting products globally, and aggressive investments in its global portfolio. However, it reported soft third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top line missed estimates and was flat year over year. Earnings were hurt by lower gross margins and increased advertising investments. Elevated advertising and sales promotion costs are likely to dent gross margin and the bottom line in fiscal 2021. High debt levels remain a concern.”

6/23/2021 – The Clorox is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $237.94.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

