WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.