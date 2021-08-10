WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

WDFC opened at $244.83 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.65. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

