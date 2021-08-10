Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $392.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.32.

Wayfair stock opened at $278.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6,155.2% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 96,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

