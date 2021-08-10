Waves Enterprise Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $22.33 million and $555,788.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.