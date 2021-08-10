Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.19

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.19 and last traded at $164.19, with a volume of 3691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.26.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,288. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.